Paris Police Department
Jasmine Denise Carr, 30: Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram.
Lamar County Sheriff’s Office
Angela Kay DeLoach, 47: Theft of property, less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions.
Constable Precinct 5
Scott David Smith, 48: Motion to adjudicate guilt/assault causing bodily injury/family violence.
