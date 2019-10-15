Paris police responding to a suspicious person call in the 1500 block of Lamar Avenue at 11:57 p.m. Monday said they found 58-year-old Richard Doyle Willingham of Paris asleep in a vehicle.
Upon waking Willingham, officers found he had three outstanding traffic warrants. He was also found to be in possession of suspected methamphetamine.
Willingham was charged with possession of a controlled substance of less than 1 gram. Willingham was later taken to the Lamar County Jail. He was not listed among the inmates at the jail in this morning's online records.
Felony probation warrant leads to arrest
Paris Police arrested Clinton Marcell Hill, Jr, 26, of Paris, in the 4300 block of Bonham St at 3:19 P.M. on October 14, 2019 on a felony probation violation warrant. Hill was later placed in the Lamar County Jail.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 78 calls for service and arrested two people Monday.
