Small Business Saturday was in full swing this weekend, offering Parisians and out-of-town visitors alike opportunities to discover unique finds and support local businesses.
Tracy Bawcum, co-owner at Belle Vie, said she enjoys Small Business Saturday because it gives her the opportunity to catch up with old friends.
“I enjoy seeing all the local faces,” she said. “It gives me the chance to talk to people I haven’t seen in a while, and it puts money back into the community.”
Co-owner Marcella Brockman pointed out many out-of-town visitors also stop in year after year to shop.
“It’s a good chance for seeing not-local faces come back to the store, coming back to shop and get out of the city,” she said.
Belle Vie has participated in Small Business Saturday for three years, Bawcum said. The store carries gifts and accessories, described online as “an eclectic arrangement of accents for your home or business.” The owners try to carry things from all around the world, Brockman said.
For owner Lucy Funk at Trèsors de Paris, Small Business Saturday not only supports her new business, but the local artists the store represents.
“We’ve been open five months now, so this is kind of our first experience with participating in downtown shopping, holiday shopping in general,” she said.
“People realize the value of supporting local businesses and bring something unique. In our case, since it’s an art shop, we represent about 30 local artists, and they consign their work to us. So when we sell a piece of artwork, you support this shop, but you’re also supporting art in Paris.”
Shoppers also see the benefits of Small Business Saturday. Morgan Davidson, visiting from Dallas, said she’s looking for more of the “small town prices” and generally shops for good deals at merchantiles.
“Typically we’re out on Small Business Saturday,” she said. “Nothing is mass-created, so you’ll find more individualized items. You’re not going to see the same outfit on everyone, the same piece of art from everyone. I think it’s very important.”
Local shopper Sarah van Slyke said she would probably choose shopping at a small business instead of a corporate company location.
“More choices, better quality,” she said. “More choices of clothes, and you don’t run into the theme of everyone wearing the same thing.”
Small Business Saturday was created by American Express during the 2010 recession, an effort to increase holiday shopping at small businesses. The day’s spendings have reached a reported estimate of $103 billion since it began in 2010. In 2018, an estimated 104 million shoppers spent $17.8 billion on the Saturday after Thanksgiving — an all-time high since the holiday’s creation.
For every dollar spent at a small business, approximately 67 cents stays in the local community, according to an Amex-commissioned 2018 Small Business Economic Impact Study.
Knowing that businesses, consumers and the community all benefit from Small Business Saturday is a big motivation to participate, said many area small business owners.
