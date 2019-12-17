FANNIN COUNTY — A Wolfe City man surrendered to Fannin County authorities in November for hindering a secured creditor, according to a press release sent out today by the Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association.
Robert Mitchell Self, 32, was previously arrested in October for theft of livestock in Rains County. Both charges follow investigations by Special Rangers of Texas and TSCRA.
In the latest case, Special Ranger Troy McKinney and Bonham Police Department Detective Terry Edington began an investigation after a representative of Fannin Bank contacted them. The bank alleges that Self borrowed $750,000 for the purchase of cattle but quit making payments on the loan in 2018. The subsequent investigation revealed that Self had sold the animals and failed to apply those proceeds to the banknote, resulting in estimated losses of more than $500,000.
After his surrender, Self was booked and released on a $50,000 bond. He will face a first-degree felony charge of hindering a secured creditor, which carries a sentence of 5 to 99 years in prison, fines of up to $10,000 and restitution.
Special Ranger Bo Fox investigated the earlier Rains County case. According to Fox, Self purchased more than $80,000 worth of cattle at the Emory Livestock Commission throughout the summer of 2017. He took possession of the cattle but failed to make any payment for them until the investigation began a year later. As of his arrest, he still owed approximately $40,000.
Self was indicted by a Rains County grand jury on one charge of theft of livestock, a third-degree felony. If convicted, Self could spend up to 10 years in prison and pay restitution and fines of up to $10,000.
TSCRA would like to thank Special Rangers Troy McKinney and Bo Fox for their work on both cases, as well as the Bonham Police Department, Detective Terry Edington, Fannin County District Attorney Richard Glaser, and the Rains County District Attorney’s office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.