Paris police responded to a disturbance in the 1100 block of Grove Street at 9:03 p.m. Thursday. Upon officers’ arrival, they found a 61-year-old male with a large laceration to his face and neck.
The complainant reported when he arrived home that evening, he was assaulted by his wife and a 60-year-old man named Ronald Stone. During the altercation, Stone brandished a box cutter and cut the complainant on his face, police were told. The complainant's 13-year-old daughter attempted to intervene and was also assaulted by Stone with the box cutter, police said. Stone left the scene before the officers arrived.
Stone was later located at his residence and arrested. He was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and injury to a child. Stone also had a laceration to his arm, claiming the complainant had cut him first.
Stone received medical treatment for the laceration before he was taken to jail, police said. He was not listed among Lamar County inmates this morning. None of the injuries were life-threatening. The investigation continues.
Police investigating ATM theft
At 3:35 a.m. Thursday, officers responded to a burglary of a business in the 1800 block of FM 195. The clerk reported they had arrived to start work and found the front door of the business pried open. They did not enter the building before the officers arrived. It was found that someone had used a pry bar to force the front door open and then broke into the ATM.
The incident is under investigation.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 92 calls for service, and arrested six people Thursday.
