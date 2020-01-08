JAN. 7 to JAN. 8
Stroke/CVA
6:38 to 7:02 p.m., 3090 Clark Lane.
Structure Fire,
Alarm, Smoke
8:47 to 9:11 a.m., 3030 Clarksville St.
6:21 to 6:35 p.m., 565 25thSt. NE.
Grass/Brush Fire
1:15 ro 1:41 p.m., 2000 SE.
Loop 286.
First Responder-Paris
6:57 to 7:13 a.m., 925 Clarksville St.
11:43 to 11:54 a.m., 520 8th St. SE.
12 to 12:16 p.m., 633 Stone Ave.
2:14 to 2:27 p.m., 2015 Kyle Drive.
2:26 to 2:45 p.m., 2555 S. Collegiate Drive.
5:11 to 5:26 p.m., 633 Stone Ave.
Vehicle Crash with Injury
1:54 ro 2:10 p.m., 811 E. Austin St.
Public Service
8:41 to 8:51 a.m., 2015 Kyle Drive.
5:27 to 6:31 p.m., 520 8th St. SE.
Out of Service
2:55 to 3:22 p.m., 2010 24th St. SE.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.