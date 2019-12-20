Some local organizations say they haven’t seen quite the same holiday spirit this Christmas, a trend that’s nationwide.
Overall, 2019 looks like it won’t match 2018 for donations to various charities which rely on generous donors to keep their doors open.
The holidays is when The Salvation Army sees its largest donation, according to Glendra Gunnishaw, the bookkeeper and office manager for the local Paris chapter.
“We are down,” she said. “We’re $15,000-$20,000 short of reaching our goal, and we don’t have many donation days left.”
Part of the reason giving might not be as high this year is the shortened holiday season, with Thanksgiving celebrated on the Nov. 28 this year, she said. Also, many more people are bypassing walking into shops and opting for the convenience of ordering online, missing those big red kettle bells at store entrances.
“We really want to meet our goal,” Gunnishaw said.
The organization has options for donating online, at salvationarmytexas.org/paris, donors can call the office and speak to Gunnishaw at 903-784-7548, or donors can stop by the office at 350 W. Kaufman, she said.
“We also need volunteers, so we can cover more,” Gunnishaw said.
The Lamar County Humane Association has also seen a drop in giving this year, according to Stephanie Corley, the office manager.
“Last year, … we had a huge outpouring,” she said with stockings, blankets and more for the animals in the shelter. “We got more than we needed. This year we’ve had one person, who regularly donates.”
This year just hasn’t seen the same level of donations, Corley said.
“Typically the holidays is when we can count on people to give back to the shelter,” she said.
And, the shelter is close to capacity, with 40 adult dogs and another 40 or 50 puppies or dogs in the new arrivals room, though thankfully, the cat room only has about 20 or so, Corley said.
“We are running a special right now,” she said, with adoptions at half price. “For $50 you can get a fully-vetted dog or $27 for a fully-vetted cat. They really need our help right now, and you can save a life.”
The contact information for the shelter is 903-784-6860 at 310 Clement Road in Paris.
Saturday is Paris’ annual Spirit of Giving Day, according to Michael Wood, who started the evet 13 years ago. Organizers are taking donations “right up to and during the event,” he said.
“And, if someone wants to volunteer, we will put them at a table,” Wood said.
There has been a slight change this year, he said. Everyone who comes to the event, whether they are donating something or not, will receive three tickets this year instead of four like last year.
Also, the event will not feature the large donation of children’s bicycles like last year, he said.
“We don’t have any bicycles this year, but that is because our two big donors passed away,” he said. “For everything we don’t get, … we’ve had other people pick up the pace and help.”
But, there will be 1,200 filled stockings to give away on Saturday, he said.
The event starts at 11 a.m. in the Lamar County Courthouse parking lot. Also, the Biker Church will be providing hot dogs to attendees and volunteers, Wood said.
