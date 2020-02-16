Nancy Ann Oates, 60, of Blossom, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, in Paris, Texas.
She was born on Jan. 30, 1960, in Killeen, Texas, to Charles and Martha Hopkins.
She was a beloved mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, aunt and friend.
In the winter of 1977, she married Gerald Oates and in the spring of 1978, she graduated from Killeen High School, and made their home in Blossom, Texas, for 32 years. She was baptized in the Presbyterian Church in Deport, Texas, keeping in strong faith throughout her life. She graduated from Paris Cosmetology School, working as a beautician for a number of years, then went to Paris Junior College to receive her LVN in nursing, working in Paris Regional Hospital, spending the majority of her time working inside the psych ward. She ended her career in Pediatrics Home-Health as she grew to love her many patients as her own grandchildren, whom she cared deeply for.
Her hobbies included competing in several horse showmanship competitions with award-winning quarter horses, winning multiple all-around and high point awards at the Red River County Show, in Clovis, Shawnee and many other locations. She also enjoyed arts and crafts, being active and traveling while meeting new people and spending quality time with her family and friends. She always had many pets and enjoyed their company, while also nursing many back to health. She was a friend to all.
Nancy was always a high-spirited and bright-hearted woman who lit up the room wherever she went and was known for having the special ability of being able to bring a smile to anyone’s face.
Survivors include her parents, Charles and Martha Hopkins, of Clarksville; her children, Kristye Oates Armstrong, of Blossom and Charlie L. Oates, of Lampasas; grandchildren, Alysia McCormick, of Tyler, Saylor Semple and Bronx Oates, of Paris; two sisters, Peggy and husband, Jerry Scarbrough, of Killeen and Bonnie Singleton, of Clarksville; a large number of nieces and nephews; special friends, Randy and Brenda Story and family; J. R. and Ann Taylor; and many, many more.
The celebration of her life will be at Bright-Holland Funeral Home on Monday, Feb. 17 at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Mike Shupp officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service. Burial will be made in Highland Cemetery at Deport.
Casket bearers will be, Jackson Abney, Kyle Arnold, Tracey Jones, Tyler Kelly, Austin Kelly and David Singleton. Honorary bearers will be, Jerry Scarbrough, Randy Story, J. R. Taylor and Mickey Tinney.
To leave a message or tribute for the family please visit brightholland
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.