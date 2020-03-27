With his wife by his side, Lloyd William Booth went home to be with his Lord and Savior on March 23, 2020.
He will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Perry and Gwladys Booth; first grandchild, Joshua Troy Grieder; and cousin, Eleanor Trigg Crawford.
Lloyd was born in Paris, Texas, on March 28, 1931. He graduated from Paris High School. Lloyd was a proud Aggie who received his degree in architecture from Texas A&M in 1952. He married the love of his life, Sue Moore in 1951.
Lloyd served in the Army’s Coastal Artillery as a first lieutenant and in the Army Reserve.
After his military service, Lloyd and Sue moved to San Antonio, where Lloyd started a successful homebuilding career. He was president of the San Antonio Homebuilder’s Association in 1965. His company, Prestige Homes, has been in business for 60 years.
Lloyd was a man of integrity who invested in college education for those in need. For several years he volunteered at Christan Assistance Ministry shelter. He and his wife, Sue, have been members of Concordia Lutheran Church for 50 years.
Lloyd and Sue enjoyed many good times with friends and family. They traveled the world together. Las Vegas was his favorite city to visit. They have been active members of Oak Hills Country Club for more than 50 years. Lloyd enjoyed hunting, fishing, and was an avid golfer who hit five holes-in-one.
Lloyd is survived by his wife of 68 years, Sue Moore Booth; children, Steffanie Booth Jones and husband, Tom, Todd Booth and wife, Donna, and Chad Booth; grandchildren, Kyle McKinney, Cody Booth, Shannon McKinney, Shane Booth, and Kelsey Booth Wehrheim; and great-grandchild, Mitchell Casseb McKinney.
The family extends special appreciation to Cynthia Sanchez and Cynthia Necaise.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to The Michael J. Fox Foundation, michaeljfox.org/donate, in memory of Lloyd Booth.
Due to the declaration made March 19, 2020, barring gatherings larger than 10 people, all funeral services will remain private for the foreseeable future. You are invited to sign the Guestbook at porterloring.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Porter Loring Mortuary North, 2102 North Loop 1604 East, San Antonio, TX 78232; 210-495-8221.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.