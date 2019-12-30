DEC. 28 to DEC. 30
Paris Police Department
Oscar James Head, 40: Property theft less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions.
Rebecca Ann Spivey, 32: Injury of a child/elderly/disabled person with intent of bodily harm.
Kedron Dequantis White, 26: Possession of a controlled substance penalty group 1 less than 1 gram, motion to revoke/unauthorized use of a vehicle, motion to revoke/burglary of a habitation.
Jeremy Everett Franklin, 43: No drivers license when unlicensed, proof of financial responsibility, failure to appear.
Ronald Gene Winn, 57: Possession of a controlled substance penalty group 1 less than 1 gram.
Shawn Ryan Julian, 29: Motion to adjudicate guilt/possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
Mark James Hlas Jr., 38: Violation of parole.
James Glenn Cline, 34: Property theft less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions, two counts of jail nisi/possession of a controlled substance penalty group 1 less than 1 gram.
Ruben Levario, 27: Possession of a dangerous drug.
Lamar County Sheriff’s Office
Jerome Eldon Pipkins, 50: Driving while intoxicated/open alcohol container.
Justin David Moody, 32: Possession of a controlled substance penalty group 1 less than 1 gram, driving while license invalid.
Department of Public Safety
Cheryt Moore, 45: Driving while intoxicated/open
alcohol container.
Reno Police Department
Justin Kenny Horne, 25: Driving while license invalid with previous conviction/suspended/without financial responsibility.
Staff Reports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.