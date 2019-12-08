Glenn Keener

Glenn was born Jan. 6, 1941, at Pattonville (Crossroads), Lamar County, Texas. Glenn passed from this earth Dec. 5,, 2019. He was preceded in his death by his parents, Edna Stansell and Clinton Keener of Pattonville, Texas.
Glenn graduated from East Lamar High School in 1958 and attended Paris Junior College, where he had a scholarship in music.
Glenn was gifted as a guitar player at a very early age. As a teen, he was the lead guitarist for the Red River Jamboree stage band at the fairgrounds in Paris, Texas. Glenn was talented on the mandolin and banjo as well.
His guitar has taken him all over the world playing for the likes of Charley Pride and many other top country music artists. Glenn has also backed up many popular artists in the music industry, having received many awards and was also voted one of Nashville’s Super Pickers. He played on 28 number one songs.
While in California playing sessions for Capital Records and Cliffie Stone at Central Songs Publishing Company, he was asked to come back to Nashville to be a producer for the startup of a brand new record label, Opryland Records. However, the record company lost its financial backing and, consequently, never got started. Afterwards, Glenn was immediately offered session work for several major record labels, and he obliged. Glenn also toured with Bob Hope’s USO Tour, entertaining the troops. He was on national TV many times, including The Today Show, The Tonight Show, Jimmy Dean Show, and the CMA Awards to name a few. He was on the Grand Ol’ Opry and Ralph Emery’s Pop Goes The Country.
Also in California Glenn was an actor in four movies, one of which was an Academy Award nominee — Louis L’Amour’s “How the West Was Won.”
His innovative guitar playing was noticed by Mercury Records, and he was offered a producing job. He accepted and the rest is history. While at Mercury he signed Reba McIntire to her first contract and produced her first album.
He also signed and produced Nick Nixon and together they scored a hit song titled, “She’s Just An Old Love Turned Memory.” This song was later recorded by Tammy Wynette, Charley Pride and many others after hearing Glenn’s version.
Glenn’s Antique Publishing Company was sold to Lawrence Welk.
The list of artists Glenn Played guitar for reads like Who’s Who in country music. Here are but a few: Roy Drusky, Norma Jean, Jan Howard, Loretta Lynn, Faron Young, Charley Pride, Charlie Rich, Barbara Fairchild, Marty Robbins, Tanya Tucker, George Jones, Tammy Wynette, Ronny Milsap, Barbara Mandrell and many others.
Some of the hit songs Glenn played guitar on are: “Most Beautiful Girl In The World,” “The Teddy Bear Song,” “El Paso City,” “Here’s Some Love,” “The Grand Tour,” “Day Dreams About Night Things,” “You’ve Got Me To Hold On To,” “We’re Going To Hold On,” “I’d Be A Legend in My Time,” “Pop A Top Again” and “Would You Lay With Me.” There were so many more that time or space will not permit.
A graveside service has been set for Monday, Dec. 9, 2019 at noon at Meadowbrook Gardens Cemetery with Rev. Brian Mackey officiating. The family will receive friends on Sunday afternoon from 3 to 5 p.m. at Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home.
He is survived by his son, Shawn Keener and wife Carla; grandchildren, Brenna Keener and Gavin Keener; brother, Mickey Keener and wife Melissa; sister, Yvonne Keener Wilkins and husband Jim; numerous nieces and nephews; and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Online condolences may be sent to the Keener family at www.fry-gibbs.com.
