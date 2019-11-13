The Rotary Club of Paris United achieved the Citation Award with two Presidential Distinction Awards for the 2018-19 year.
The citation was presented to club President Alex Fowzer at the Rotary District meeting on Nov 2, and pictured, he presented it to immediate past president Andy Cobb during the club’s lunch meeting Nov 7.
The citation recognizes Rotary clubs that support each of our strategic priorities by completing certain activities to enhance public image, focus and increase humanitarian service, and support and strengthen the club.
