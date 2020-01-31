JAN. 30 to JAN. 31
Paris Police Department
Crystal Leigh Lair, 37: Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, 1 to 4 grams.
Quenchell Lacynthia Smith, 30: Possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces, proof of financial responsibiliry (two counts), possession of a controlled usbstance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram.
Juston Guy York, 33: Possession oa controlled substance, penalty group 1, 1 to 4 grams, frauslent use/possession of identifying information, less than 4 items, forgery of a financial instrument.
Mark Elton Jones, 46: Assault/family/household member/impede breath/circulation.
Lamar County Sheriff’s Office
Cheyenne Lea Williams, 29: Public intoxication.
Constable Precinct 3
Marva Rennea Colbert, 57: Possession of drug paraphernalia, judgment nisi/theft of property, less than $2.500 with two or more previous convictions.
Constable Precinct 5
Derwin Louis Hardison, 55: Violation of parole.
Department of Public Safety
Nathaniel Wayne Smith, 20: Accident involving serious bodily injury/death, driving while intoxicated.
Steven Luke Hood, 20: Public intoxication.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.