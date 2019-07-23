Beautiful morning, Red River Valley!
Who turned on the A/C outside? Temperatures for the next few days will be nearly 10 degrees cooler than last week thanks to cooler air from the north sitting atop us. Today will be mostly sunny with a high near 87 as we warm up from an overnight low of about 68. Expect winds from the north northeast at about 10 to 15 mph.
That northern air also brings dry conditions, so for the next few days we can expect sunny to mostly sunny days with highs in the mid- to upper-80s, even as southern winds return Thursday and Friday. Overnight lows are forecast between 64 and 68 degrees under clear skies.
It's a bright, beautiful day - own it! Have a great Tuesday!
