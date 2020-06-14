The Sam Bell Maxey House State Historic Site, along with its good friend, Livingston the Lion, will begin a new programming series this month called “Playdate with Livingston.”
Livingston, a stuffed toy lion in the site’s collection, is developing two playdate kits a month that children can pick up from the site and do with friends and family in the comfort of their own homes. Each kit will have a different theme. The playdate kits will include instructions and most of the supplies needed for two to three crafts in addition to puzzles, games, and coloring pages. In case a little more help is needed on the crafts in the playdate kit, Livingston, with the help from Maxey House friends, is also posting visual instructions for each craft on the Sam Bell Maxey House’s Facebook page.
The first kit, All About Dads, has already been released and is available for pick-up from the site until 3 p.m. June 20. The kit includes crafts and activities related to Father’s Day, like a picture frame made just for Dad and a pamphlet to help children learn about their Dad or Grandpa.
June’s second playdate kit, Fourth of July Fun, will be available for pick-up from the site starting at 1 p.m. June 23 and ending at 3 p.m. on July 4. This kit will include crafts and activities themed around the upcoming Fourth of July holiday.
“We are very excited about our new ‘Playdate with Livingston’ kits, and we hope they provide a lot of fun times and memories for kids while they are home this summer,” said Kristie Lee, the site’s administrative assistant. “Livingston, as well as the Maxey House staff, are looking forward to continuing the ‘Playdate with Livingston’ kits after the summer is over, so stay tuned for more information when we move into the fall,”
Each Playdate with Livingston kit is $5 per kit and is designed for one child. Kits can be purchased and picked up at the Maxey House’s Visitor Center, 812 South Church St. in Paris. In addition to the items listed above, each kit will contain instructions on how to access the content on Facebook.
For questions concerning the “Playdate with Livingston” kits, or for more information, please call the site at 903.785.5716, or visit the site’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/visitsambellmaxeyhouse to learn about the rest of this summer’s “Playdate with Livingston” kit themes.
