The Justiss Choir and Jammers performed on Monday for family, friends, and student body during their annual winter performance. The Jammers performed to two holiday songs while under the black lights and the choir performed many holiday songs, including an impressive rendition of the “12 Days of Christmas.”
The Justiss Choir and Jammers are made up of 4th graders and are directed by Justiss music teacher Tony Boss.
