Paris Mayor Steve Clifford has advised interim City Manager Gene Anderson to close public parks today, doing so via an administrative order. The only exception is Trail de Paris.
"I hope people will keep their distance on the trail so we can enjoy the trail and get out and get some exercise and fresh air during this time," Clifford said.
Also effective today will be an increase to the curfew for minors to 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.
The orders must be approved or extended by the Paris City Council within seven days.
Clifford announced Monday that he was working on taking such action after becoming aware that people were still gathering in parks.
“I have been advised by the city attorney I can make an emergency declaration and within seven days have it approved by City Council,” Clifford said shortly after 8 a.m., explaining paperwork is being completed. “If she learns I need council approval right away, I will call an immediate emergency meeting.”
The current curfew is from 11 p.m. until 6 a.m. weekdays and from midnight until 6 a.m. on weekends, according to a city ordinance.
The mayor also warned of a community shutdown and lamented its economic effect in a social media post Monday night.
“If we do this shut down, numerous businesses will likely close their doors permanently,” the mayor said. “Economic development in Paris may well be set back by 10 years or more.
“Neither Judge (Lamar County Judge Brandon) Bell or I want to implement this unless it is absolutely necessary for the public health,” he said. “If the citizens do not follow the recommendations regarding social isolation, this may sadly become necessary.”
The mayor’s warning and action plan comes at a time when the Paris-Lamar County Health Department reported three confirmed cases of Covid-19 on Friday, one classified as community spread.
As of Monday afternoon, however, there were no new cases reported, according to health department director Gina Prestridge. She reported 20 total tests have been sent off by the health department. Of the number, 18 have returned negative with two confirmed cases. A third confirmed case came from a private physicians’ office, she said.
In an earlier statement, Clifford said although there are few reported cases, he strongly believes there are many more cases already in town because of the lack of testing abilities.
In Monday’s post, Clifford expressed concern about groups of teenagers meeting in public places and at private residences as well as large groups of people gathering in public parks.
“Kids are interacting with other kids, and the virus is undoubtedly being spread because of this.”
The mayor said he will be in touch with retail outlets to see that they have policies in place to prevent large numbers of people in their stores at one time.
“Hopefully, these actions will help to contain the coronavirus,” Clifford said. “Even with all of these measures in place, it may become necessary to shut down all non-essential businesses in Paris and also to order everyone to remain in their homes except for essential travel.”
