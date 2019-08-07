Understanding property taxation is about as easy as reading a book written in binary code. That’s because there are several cogs working independently, yet together to complete an equation that results in a tax bill.
In the middle of it all are appraisal districts, which themselves do not tax property owners, but which do set a property’s appraised value that’s used by taxing entities like cities and school districts to determine their tax rates. (Some appraisal districts may also collect taxes if contracted with their taxing entities to do so.)
This year, the Texas Legislature promised property tax relief by increasing state funding for schools, which was expected to lower property tax rates several cents per $100 valuation. And it did — Rivercrest ISD’s tax rate dropped 4 cents, and Prairiland and North Lamar ISD rates dropped 7 cents each.
But, as has been pointed out to representatives in the Legislature, rising property values ate up any savings taxpayers might have seen.
Because of that, the Legislature’s promise has proven hollow, and resident ire is to be expected. The complicated system for property taxation doesn’t help, especially when the Texas Comptroller’s Office says its “values do not directly affect local values or property taxes, which are determined locally,” but which also says it’s Property Tax Assistance Division’s biennial Property Value Study “ensures that property values within a school district are at or near market value for equitable school funding.” If a local appraisal district’s values fall below 95% of comptroller values, the comptroller certifies state values rather than local values to the Commissioner of Education to be used by the Texas Education Agency in school district funding formulas, which likely results in a loss of state funding.
If that reads to you like the Comptroller’s Office is saying “We have no impact on property values, except we kind of do,” you’re not alone. But the driving force behind a property’s appraised value is the market. With Texas’ booming population, continued growth in property value is expected.
Frustrating as they may be, property taxes are how we pay for public education, police, fire protection and other services provided by city and county governments and school districts. Until there’s another way to afford those things, we’re stuck with property taxes and the complicated equations that determine them.
Klark Byrd
