The National Fire Protection Association set the week of Oct. 6-12 as Fire Prevention Week. In observance of the campaign, North Lamar elementary campuses brushed up on fire safety.
This year’s theme was “Not Every Hero Wears a Cape. Plan and Practice Your Escape!”
Local firemen have been visiting Aaron Parker and Everett Elementary classes this October to teach students about fire safety and encouraging them to talk to their families about developing and practicing a home fire escape plan. These simple basic procedures can have life-saving impact.
A home escape plan includes working smoke alarms on every level of the home, in every bedroom and near all sleeping areas. It also includes two ways out of every room, usually a door and a window, with a clear path to an outside meeting place (like a tree, light pole or mailbox) that’s a safe distance from the home.
Home escape plans should be practiced twice a year by all members of the household.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.