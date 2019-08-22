PJC Nursing Students Masonic Scholarships
The Paris Masonic Lodge No. 27 recently presented scholarships to five Paris Junior College nursing students. Present were, from left, PJC Director of Nursing Stephanie Parker; Lodge Senior Deacon Brian Ross; Leia Woodrow; Jaslyn Reynolds; Lodge Worshipful Master Bill Lindsay; Vianna Ross; Dr. Greg Ferenchak, Dean PJC Health Occupations; Karina Cervantes; and Past Lodge Senior Deacon Craig Alston.

 Submitted Photo

Paris Masonic Lodge No. 27 recently awarded five Paris Junior College Associate Degree Nursing students scholarships of $500 each to assist with the pursuit of their education. Delivering the scholarships were Lodge Worshipful Master Bill Lindsay, Lodge Senior Deacon Brian Ross and Past Lodge Senior Deacon Craig Alston.

"Our students appreciate this assistance," Paris Junior College Director of Nursing Stephanie Parker said. "It means a lot to them to receive these scholarships."

Students receiving the scholarships were Randa Dennis, Leia Woodrow, Jaslyn Reynolds, Vianna Ross, and Karina Cervantes, all of Paris.

The Paris Masonic Lodge No. 27 is at 3150 S. Church St. Funds for the scholarship are raised by the Lodge and matched each year by the Texas Masonic Charities Foundation.

For information about scholarships at Paris Junior College, call 903-782-0425 and about Paris Junior College nursing programs call 903-782-0734.

