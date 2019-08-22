Paris Masonic Lodge No. 27 recently awarded five Paris Junior College Associate Degree Nursing students scholarships of $500 each to assist with the pursuit of their education. Delivering the scholarships were Lodge Worshipful Master Bill Lindsay, Lodge Senior Deacon Brian Ross and Past Lodge Senior Deacon Craig Alston.
"Our students appreciate this assistance," Paris Junior College Director of Nursing Stephanie Parker said. "It means a lot to them to receive these scholarships."
Students receiving the scholarships were Randa Dennis, Leia Woodrow, Jaslyn Reynolds, Vianna Ross, and Karina Cervantes, all of Paris.
The Paris Masonic Lodge No. 27 is at 3150 S. Church St. Funds for the scholarship are raised by the Lodge and matched each year by the Texas Masonic Charities Foundation.
For information about scholarships at Paris Junior College, call 903-782-0425 and about Paris Junior College nursing programs call 903-782-0734.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.