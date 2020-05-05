Paris police responded to a security check in the 3700 block of Pine Mill Road, where officers made contact with Benjamin Adam Stephens. Stephens was found to have three warrants out of Red River County.
One warrant charged Stephens with injury to a child or elderly person and the other two warrants charged Stephens with family violence assault. Stephens was taken to the Lamar County Jail, where he remained this morning without a set bond, according to online records.
Police investigating robbery
At 8:49 p.m. Monday, Paris police responded to a security check in the 600 block of Jackson Street. The complainant told officers they had been robbed and assaulted by two tall males who had brandished a handgun. The suspects took cash and an unactivated iPhone.
The suspect fled the scene before officers arrived. The incident is under investigation.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 69 calls for service and arrested two people Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.