Paris ISD Future Problem Solving students were originally slated to compete in the annual Future Problem Solving State Bowl April 17-19 in San Marcos. However, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the event was canceled and the competition became virtual.
Students, who are accustomed to working through their research in person with their teams, became reliant on platforms such as Google Classroom and Zoom to hold their weekly meetings with their team and coaches as they learned more about the topic of gamification.
A total of 55 Paris ISD students competed last week in the online version of the global problem solving portion of the State Bowl with the students completing their work from home while virtually communicating with their teammates. These students went above and beyond expectations as they spent the past month preparing for this competition while also completing their usual school-assigned online work. Students who perform well enough in the State Bowl will advance to next month’s virtual international competition.
Students representing Paris High School in the global problem solving competition in the Future Problem Solving State Bowl were Kaitlynn Hutchins, Jackson Gibo, Maya Malone, Austin Whitaker, Grace Perry, McKenzie Carlton, Nicole Tijerina, Aubry Scott, Mikaila Rogers, Parker Benson, Ryan Tijerina, Allyssa Standifer, Ashlyn Callihan, Lyric Lewis, Melody Lehenbauer, Clairah White, Sidney Frierson, Corbin Martin, Kendra Bills, Damian Aguilar, Lindley Loughmiller, Landree Madding, Ava Lassiter, Davis Green, Hana Syed, Ava Hutchings, Brody Holleman, Sophia Hamer, Shravya Singh, Carter Benson, Sophie Stone, Kate Hoog, Abby Perry, and Anna Lehenbauer. These students are coached by Jill Stone, Brent Wilburn and Dr. Janet Dickey.
Anna Grace Blassingame, Makenzie Besteman, Elizabeth Harper and Cate Biard represented Paris Junior High in the global problem solving division, and they are coached by Rhonda Caldwell.
Representing Crockett Intermediate were Zahra Tapia, Mary Grace Gibbons, Hannah Cunningham, Abigail Harper, Caroline Gillem, Piper Kyle, Emma Cheatwood, Alyssa Ottmo, Ellie Schmidt, Akshay Bacharanianda, Eli Allen, Jace Freeman and Levi Cone. They are coached by Debb Fleming.
Grainger Justice, Audrey Hinkle, Gage Plata and Brooklyn Thompson represented Aikin Elementary in the junior novice global issues competition. They are coached by Tammy King.
Paris ISD students also enjoyed success in Scenario Writing and Scenario Performance competitions, which were held earlier this year.
Caroline Gillem was awarded first place at the state level in the junior division (fourth-sixth grade) in both Scenario Writing and Scenario Performance, and she will advance to next month’s international competition. Akshay Bacharanianda placed third in Scenario Writing and fourth in Scenario Performance in the junior division. Seventh-grader Grant Frierson claimed fourth place at the state level in the middle division (seventh-ninth grade) in Scenario Performance. They are coached by Debb Fleming.
Jocelyn Ting, a senior at Paris High School, placed second in the state in the senior division (10th-12th grade) of the Scenario Writing competition. Jocelyn’s story advanced to the international level, where she placed seventh and will advance to an additional level this summer. Jocelyn is coached by Sandra Strom.
The Future Problem Solving Program consists of academic competitions in which students apply critical thinking and problem-solving skills to hypothetical future situations. The program looks at current technological, geographical, and societal trends and projects those trends 20 to 30 years in the future.
