Biardstown VFD is hosting its chili supper Saturday from 5 to 7 p.m. at 164 CR 13685. Dinner will include chili, stew and hot dogs. $7 for adults and $4 for kids.
“Join us for a good meal, dessert auction and help support BCVFD,” the department posted on Facebook.
