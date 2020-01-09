Masako Waldron, 87, of Sumner, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, at her home.
Bright-Holland Funeral Home has scheduled graveside services for 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 14, at Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery, with Pastor Samuel Glenn officiating.
Mrs. Waldron was born on Aug. 28, 1932, in Okinawa, Japan.
She came to the United States in 1962, and on June 10, 1962, she married Monte Ross Waldron, building 57 years of family and memories.
Survivors include her husband, Monte; two daughters, Jeanne Sanchez and husband, David, of Amarillo and Teresa Waldron, of Lahaina, Hawaii; five grandchildren, Cole Sanchez, of Dallas, Jacob Sanchez, of Amarillo, Noah Sanchez, of Amarillo, Kiana Schaefer, of Maui, Hawaii and Chloe Schaefer, of Littleton, Colorado; a sister, Katusko Yamane; and two brothers, Seiki Majakina and Saegi Majakina; along with several nieces and nephews; and a host of friends.
The family would like to extend their appreciation to Jane and Lynn Dollins for their help, concern and friendship and to the nurses and staff of Kindred Hospice for the care and attention given Monte and Masako during this time.
To leave a message or tribute for the family please visit brighthollandfuneralhome.com.
