If a storm blows through and the windows at home rattle, it may be time to consider fixing things or maybe even replacing them altogether.
The signs could even be more subtle than that, with the simple glisten of condensation on the inside of the windows, according to Paris Glass & Window owner Lowell Gillie.
“The main thing is to ask are you having issues with the glass,” he said. “Are they sweating? With the newer ones, you don’t have that. The manufacturers have really come a long way on efficiency and design in the last 10 years or so.”
Some repairs are simple, such as resealing the putty around the window so they don’t rattle, or replacing a broken pane by pulling the points, inserting the new pane and then reapplying new points and putty. But, sometimes a window needs more than that.
Though repairs are always an option, he recommends if the window is more than 10 years old to replace it, Gillie said.
“It’s kind of a commonsense type of deal,” he said.
Why spend that much money on repairs when, for just a little bit more, the homeowner could replace the windows entirely and upgrade the overall efficiency of the home, he asked.
“It’s foolish to spend that much money on repairs when you could just spend a little bit more for a replacement,” Gillie said.
A lot of customers break the job into stages, he said, with one year replacing the front windows and the next year replacing the back ones.
And, he said, make sure the window is covered by a manufacturer’s guarantee, not the installer’s company guarantee.
“The new windows right now should have a manufacturer’s lifetime warranty,” Gillie said, adding an installation company could go out of business and the warranty be useless, but a manufacturer would more likely be sold to another company, bound to honor the warranty.
Some other advice Gillie offered applies not only to windows, but to using any contractor in your home. Many times, a homeowner simply asks if the contractor has insurance.
“‘What type of insurance?’ should be the next question,” he said.
To make the conversation even simpler, the homeowner is legally allowed to ask for the contractor’s certificate of insurance. This step is the best option, Gillie said, because “it’s all there in black and white,” whether the worker has good workman’s compensation or a more limited policy that barely covers anything.
“The professional subcontractors don’t mind it one bit,” he said.
Texas lags behind the rest of the country on insurance laws by not requiring workers to have workman’s compensation, he said.
“In Texas, it falls back on the homeowner,” Gillie said.
