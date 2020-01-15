Edward Earl Miller, 77, of Paris, passed away on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, at Paris Regional Medical Center.
Services are scheduled for 2 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 16, at Bright-Holland Funeral Home, with The Rev. Barry Loving officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.
Ed, the son of Edward O. Miller and Opal May Pitcock Miller, was born on Sept. 16, 1942, in Lamar County.
He graduated from Paris High School. His career with the City of Paris in Public Works spanned more than 25 years before his retirement.
Ed was a member of the Elks Lodge. He was an avid outdoorsman enjoying camping, hunting and fishing.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and a sister-in-law, Terry Miller.
Survivors include his wife of 55 years, Dorothy Oates Miller; three children, Marsha Jump and husband, Stephen, of Houston, Mike Miller, of Temple and Susan Dempsey Hendricks and husband, Jay, of Midland; grandchildren, Samantha Jump, Ender Jump, Benjamin Jump, Arwen Jump, Aaron Miller, Mallory McDade, Brooke Green and Brady Hendricks; great-grandchildren, Nate Miller, Joel Miller, Benjamin Flournoy and Gavin Green; one brother, Ken Miller, of Houston; along with several nieces and nephews; and a plethora of friends.
