Faylene L. Hensley, 75, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, at her home in Cuthand, Texas on July 20, 2019, at 2:22 a.m.
Faylene was born on Feb. 26, 1944, in Bath, Maine.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Edwin and Betty Graham; a son, Kevin J. Alwardt; a son-in-law, David Butler.
She is survived by her husband, Gary W. Hensley; daughter, Linda Butler; sons, Martin Stevens and Lyle Alwardt and wife, Angie; one sister, Bernita Platten: one brother, Jim Graham; two step-sons, Matt and Ben Hensley; 13 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; and friends she treated as family.
A memorial service was held on Monday, July 22, 2019 at 8 p.m. at Calvary Baptist Church, Talco, Texas.
Family requests any memorial gifts to please be sent to, The Helping Hands Fund at Calvary Baptist Church, 500 E. Crawford St. (Hwy 71), Talco, TX 75487.
