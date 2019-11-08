Ms. Winfred Lynn Dillard went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Nov. 4, 2019 in UT Southwestern Medical Center-Zale-Lipshy, Dallas, Texas.
Funeral services are set for Saturday, Nov. 9. 2019, at 3 p.m. at Citizens Funeral Home Chapel, 500 E Church St., Clarksville, Texas, with pastor Harold Massey as eulogist. Family will receive friends on Friday from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the chapel.
Condolences may be made at citizensfuneralhome.com.
