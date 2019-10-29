TEXARKANA — Texas A&M University-Texarkana’s Psychology Lab is looking for adult volunteers to participate in a research experiment on the TAMUT campus that is investigating the jury selection process. The experiment consists of a brief questionnaire and short visual activity that can be completed in about 40 minutes. Participants will be compensated with a $10 Visa gift card.
“In our research, we are discovering new factors that influence prosecutors’ decisions in the jury selection process. It is exciting that participants in our research can help inform public policy regarding jury selection procedures in the criminal justice system,” said Dr. Dana Leighton, TAMUT Associate Professor of Psychology.
Volunteers can sign up for the research project by visiting: https://tamut.edu/Dana-Leighton/research/jury-study.html or by sending an email with the subject line “Jury Selection Study” to pjpl@tamut.edu. This study has been reviewed for ethical compliance by the TAMUT Institutional Review Board.
