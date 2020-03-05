MARCH 4 to MARCH 5
Structure Fire, Alarm, Smoke
7:36 tp 8:04 p.m., 405 5th St. Sw.
First Responder-Paris
6:36 to 6:54 a.m., 1401
Sperry Ave.
7:29 to 7:40 a.m., 150 47th St. SE.
3:45 to 3:50 p.m., 3820 Lamar Ave.
3:50 to 3:57 p.m., 1907
Lamar Ave.
2:20 to 2:43 a.m., 320 24th St. NW.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.