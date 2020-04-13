Good morning, Red River Valley!
We're waking up to a slight chance for sprinkles this morning and into the early afternoon, followed by mostly cloudy skies and a high of 52. That low temperature is thanks to cooler winds from the north northeast at about 10 to 15 mph.
Expect a cold night tonight as the low falls to around 35 degrees. That will allow for some patchy frost to develop after about 4 a.m. Winds will continue from the north at about 5 to 10 mph.
Frost is expected to remain until after 8 a.m. Wednesday, but sunny skies will quickly take care of it. The high will rise to about 62 as winds shift to come from the west southwest.
That will be the start of a warming trend this week that will get us back to the 70s this weekend.
Until then, stay healthy and enjoy your Tuesday!
