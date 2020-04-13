Tuesday forecast.jpg
An upper level system will track across the Red River Valley region today and resutl in a cloudy and chilly day for some in the north. Some patchy very light rain may occur along the immediate Red River Valley, with a few sprinkles possibly as far south of the I-20/30 corridors. Highs will range from the upper 40s and lower 50s north, to around 60 degrees across eastern parts of Central Texas. North winds 10 to 15 mph this morning will diminish to below 10 mph late in the dayThese temperatures are 15 to 25 degrees BELOW normals for mid- April.
 National Weather Service

Good morning, Red River Valley! 

We're waking up to a slight chance for sprinkles this morning and into the early afternoon, followed by mostly cloudy skies and a high of 52. That low temperature is thanks to cooler winds from the north northeast at about 10 to 15 mph.

Expect a cold night tonight as the low falls to around 35 degrees. That will allow for some patchy frost to develop after about 4 a.m. Winds will continue from the north at about 5 to 10 mph.

Frost is expected to remain until after 8 a.m. Wednesday, but sunny skies will quickly take care of it. The high will rise to about 62 as winds shift to come from the west southwest. 

That will be the start of a warming trend this week that will get us back to the 70s this weekend.

Until then, stay healthy and enjoy your Tuesday!

Wednesday to weekend outlook.jpg
The coldest morning is expected to be Wednesday when some areas will wake up to temperatures near freezing. Thursday and Friday will prove to be warmer days with temperatures back near normal for April. A cold front is forecast to slice through the area Friday with a chance of showers. Those chances of rain and storms will continue into the weekend, but it will not be a washout for all.

Klark Byrd is the managing editor of The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6960 or klark.byrd@theparisnews.com.

Tags

Managing Editor

Klark Byrd is the managing editor of The Paris News and the editor of Paris Life Magazine. He resides in Paris with his wife, Krystle, and their three children, Charlie, Annalise and Willow.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.