The Valley of the Caddo Museum & Cultural Center will celebrate National Fossil Day from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday.
Fossil expert, Dr. Mac Glaess, will be on hand to examine fossils the public brings and talk about his extensive fossil collection currently on display at the museum. he will be joined by Dr. Floyd McMillan, archeology/paleontology museum co-chair. Julia Bender and Christine Stowell, museum student education co-chairs, have also planned a program. to allow children to find and keep real fossils, make and take fossil crafts and earn a National Park Service Paleontology Junior Ranger Badge.
This program is free and refreshments will be served.
