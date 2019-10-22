Fire and rescue

OCT. 21 to OCT. 22
FD Assist Police
1 to 1:14 p.m., 1815 Jackson St.
Structure Fire, Alarm, Smoke
11:48 to 11:59 a.m., 2020 19th St. NWE.
3:19 to 5:07 p.m., 3310 E. Houston St.
3:02 to 5:16 p.m., 3310 E. Houston St.
3:53 to 4:10 p.m., 125 Brown Ave.
First Responder-Paris
6:20 to 6:34 a.m., 142 7th St. Sw.
10:07 to 10:22 a.m., 142 7th St. SW.
11:46 to 11:55 a.m., 1239 E. Sherman St.
6:07 to 6:39 p.m., 3755 Lamar Ave.
10:19 to 10:29 p.m., 820 32nd St,. NE.
11:19 to 11:39 p.m., 765 17th St. NE.
12:52 to 1:07 a.m., 524 Graham St.
Line Down/Transformer Fire
6:08 to 6:23 a.m., 24th St. SW/Culbertson St.
6:26 to 6:35 a.m., 500 Paris Boulevard.
6:42 to 7:53 a.m., 915 Polk St.
7:18 to 7:41 a.m., 1655 NE Loop 286.
7:28 to 7:42 a.m., 315 3rd St. SW.
7:37 to 7:38 a.m., Church St./E. Washington St.
8:03 to 8:17 a.m., 800 Clement Road.
8:42 to 8:54 a.m., 2150 S. Church St.
12:03 to 12:09 p.m., 435 8th St. SE.
1:35 to 1:40 p.m., 2100 Fitzhugh Avenue.
2:19 to 3 p.m., 1838 Jackson Court.
3:43 to 3:48 p.m., E. Polk Street /10th Street SE.
Public Service
6:45 to 7:02 p.m., 3251 Cleveland St.
Out of Service
11:03 to 11:39 a.m.
5:07 to 5:42 p.m.
