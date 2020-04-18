On Wednesday last week, pilot Thad Cooper was crop dusting a field when his plane wing struck a tree and forced a landing, according to Deputy Mark Tackett with the Texas Department of Public Safety.
“He was transported to Parkland Hospital with severe burns sustained in the crash,” Tackett said.
He added the crash is being investigated by the Federal Aviation Administration.
