Charles “Bud” Brannam, 87, passed away on Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, at his home in Lawrence, Kansas.
Bud was born on Jan. 16, 1933 in Joplin, Missouri. He was one of seven children born to Edith Cawyer Brannam and Charles Brannam.
He and Carmen Macias were married on Feb. 1, 1964 in Reno, Nevada. In the ’70s, Bud and Carmen relocated to Clarksville, Texas, where they lived for most of their life. Bud owned and operated Bud’s Front End Alignment and Transmission Shop for several years. As a hobby, Bud enjoyed wood working and was a very talented carpenter. Bud also served as a faithful and caring elder for more than 40 years in the Christian Congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Clarksville, Texas, and Lawrence, Kansas.
He leaves behind his wife of 56 years, Carmen Brannan; his daughters, Nickie Cosper and Robin Adair; brothers, Bob Brannam and Victor Brannam; sisters, Peggy Tennell and Betty Branam; and many grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Sparky Brannam; and brothers, Bill Brannam and Don Brannam.
Bud believed in the Bible teaching that there is hope for the dead, a future resurrection on earth and a time when all pain, suffering and death will be no more. He was able to draw comfort and peace in that hope, along with many others, like Revelation 21:4 “he will wipe out every tear from their eyes, and death will be no more, neither will mourning nor outcry nor pain be anymore. The former things have passed away.”
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at 11:30 a.m. at Clarksville Congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses Kingdom Hall. Memorial contributions may be made to the Watchtower Bible and Tract Society of Pennsylvania by visiting jw.org website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.