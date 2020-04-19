Elizabeth “Betty” Merritt, 70, of Reno, passed away at 1:30 a.m, Saturday, April 18, 2020, at Legend Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center in Paris. A graveside service is set for 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at Evergreen Cemetery with the Rev. Jim Semple officiating. No formal visitation hour will be observed. Fry & Gibbs Funeral Home has charge of the arrangements.
Betty was of the Baptist faith and was active at First Baptist Church during her junior high and teenage years. She was born on Nov. 25, 1949, in Monterey, California to J.T. and Grace Nicholson Carter. The daughter of an Army father, she lived in different states growing up. She never met a stranger and had a warm smile for all. She attended Paris High School and was a 1968 graduate; then attended one year at Paris Junior College and one year at East Texas State University before marrying her high school sweetheart, James Randell Merritt, on July 4, 1970, at First Baptist Church. To that union, two sons were born, Randell Dwayne Merritt in 1971 and Brandon Shane Merritt in 1973.
Betty worked in the medical field for nearly 30 years for two general practitioners, an ophthalmologist, and the last 14 years as a float pool LVN at L.P. McCuistion Regional Medical Center. She was honored by Cambridge Who’s Who in 2006-2007 as an honored professional member.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two special aunts, Gladys Echols and Mary Jo Welch; and a sister-in-law, Charlotte Pilkington and her husband, Dean. Survivors are the love of her life, Randell; two sons, Dwayne Merritt and wife, Laura Merritt, of Alabama and Shane Merritt and Melanie of Mississippi; four granddaughters, Brittany, Breanne, Katelyn and Brandy; her sister, Mary Kent and husband, Larry; one sister-in-law, Gwen Ballard and husband, Gary; brother-in-law, Jeff Merritt; and numerous nieces and nephews and many friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Arthritis Foundation or Meals on Wheels.
“May the Lord bless you and keep you while we are absent one from another.”
Online condolences may be made to the Merritt family by visiting fry-gibbs.com
