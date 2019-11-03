The Roundtable of Paris
The Roundtable of Paris hosted its monthly meeting on Oct. 21 at Calvary United Methodist Church. President Connie Dodd presided and led the group in a prayer before refreshments were served by the hostesses.
The program was presented by new member and new Paris resident, Barbara Florentine, and her therapy dog, Dallas. The beautiful black Cocker Spaniel has provided much needed comfort to high school and elementary students and nursing home residents in their home state of Connecticut. Dallas also performed some of her tricks for the members.
Printed minutes were provided to the group by secretary DiAnne Pruett, and they were approved. Treasurer Ulla Raus presented her report. Corrections to the yearbook were made. Hostesses were Joanie Moore, Laura Woodroof, Emily Neeley, and Barbara Florentine.
There were 18 members and one guest, Linda Vandiver, present. The next meeting will be on Dec. 16.
