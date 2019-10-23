OCT. 22 to OCT. 23
FD Assist Police
7:13 to 7:16 a.m., 2800 Clarksville St.
Structure Fire, Alarm, Smoke
8:41 to 8:50 p.m., 3025 AspenDrive.
Vehicle Fire
11:44 to 11:58 p.m., 3055 Abbott Lane.
First Responder-Paris
9:02 to 9:23 a.m., 2900 Stillhouse Road.
3:32 to3:50 p.m., 2105 N. Main St.
4:08 to 4:29 p.m., 265 33rd St. NW.
4:13 to 4:33 p.m., 3045 Wood Hollow St.
4:39 to 4:55 p.m., 2600 W. Houston St.
8:59 to 9:13 p.m., 2193 E. Cherry St.
5:56 a.m., 1143 13th St. SE.
Vehicle Crash with Injury
4:54 to 5:12 p.m., 1900 Graham St.
Public Service
5:09 to 5:24 p.m., 2710 W. Brame St.
7:07 to 7:19 p.m., 560 Evergreen St.
