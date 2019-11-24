New York Times writer Michael Grynbaum on Nov. 16 offered an interesting perspective on the country’s divided political reality following the first week of impeachment testimony.
MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow called the first day’s testimony “a double-barreled problem for the president — triple-barreled, maybe.” In Fox News’ skyscraper roughly 1,000 feet away, Sean Hannity declared “a great day for the United States, for the country, for the president — and a lousy day for the corrupt, do-nothing-for-three-years, radical, extreme, socialist Democrats and their top allies known as the media mob.”
“These distinct visions … were beamed at the 9 p.m. hour into millions of American living rooms. It was a striking reflection of today’s choose-your-own-news media environment, and a far cry from the era when Americans experienced major events through the same television hearth,” Grynbaum wrote.
The face of that particular era was Walter Cronkite, whose 19-year run at CBS earned him the title of “the most trusted man in America.” Since then, there’s been an explosion in the number of news channels and with 24 hours a day to fill, straight news delivery has fallen by the wayside in favor of commentary programs practicing a type of yellow journalism found in early 20th century newspapers.
Despite what they say, Americans are flocking to partisan media outlets. The impeachment hearings gave Fox News its highest ratings of 2019, according to Nielsen, which reported the outlet’s average audience size was 1.697 million viewers. MSNBC came in second with 1.294 million viewers.
Americans regularly “consume information that confirms their own biases and beliefs” via traditional news outlets, social media and message boards like Reddit, Grynbaum offered. “And tribal allegiances to news outlets mean that any hint of heresy can provoke an outcry,” he wrote.
Conservative radio talk show host Craig Silverman discovered that last week when he was fired from KNUS in Denver midway through his three-hour show after criticizing President Donald Trump. Fox News’ Bret Baier on Nov. 15 came under fire in responses to his tweet that Trump’s tweet criticizing former Ukraine ambassador Marie Yovanovitch “was a turning point in this hearing…” And MSNBC in December 2017 faced strong backlash when it released political analyst Joan Walsh while keeping conservative contributors on its payroll.
Dan Beard on Wednesday hammered CBS Evening Radio News for its impeachment reporting, noting the anchor’s delivery left him “staring at the radio in horrified disbelief.” His “top TV news offenders” included “ABC with their Syrian combat video, NBC’s story spiking and cover-ups, CNN’s daily descent into infamy, and MSNBC’s tingly leg brigade.” Unmentioned was Fox News’ push of the debunked Obama birther theory.
Can we drop the charade that media partisanship is a new development? It’s not, and it’s not going away either. In fact, feeding the political divide with opinion-as-news has generated large audiences since before TV and radio existed. Why do you think most cities from the late 19th century through the 20th had two or more newspapers?
Everyone has biases. It’s a side effect of living. Your life shapes your worldview, and as Hannity and Maddow showed, two people watching the same thing can come away with different opinions of what happened. It’s happening right now. One person reading this may interpret it as a defense of conservative or liberal media outlets. Another may see it as bringing historical context to a current event or trend.
Bottom line: MSNBC is not likely to change its liberal lean anytime soon, nor will Fox News suddenly become less conservative. Their coverage is geared to spark an emotional reaction, usually anger, because it works. But here’s a life hack to help — read, listen to or watch different coverage of the same event. The truth is the information they’ll have in common.
