Good morning, Red River Valley!
Barry, or what's left of the tropical depression just off to the east, will continue to have a minor impact on the region today. The forecast calls for a 20% chance of showers or thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Expect today to be cloudy with a high near 87 and winds from the northwest at about 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight will be partly cloudy with a low around 74, and winds will shift to come from the southeast. With Barry gone and warmer air from the south coming into the region, Tuesday will be partly sunny with a high near 94 and a heat index value of about 107.
So, enjoy the break from the heat again today because come Tuesday summer is back on. Have a great Monday!
