Monday forecast
Expect below-normal highs due to partly to mostly cloudy skies. A few showers may develop along and east of the I-35 corridor during the afternoon and evening, but most locations will remain dry.

Monday: There will be another and final round of scattered showers & storms across the eastern counties (shaded areas). Otherwise... near normal temperatures for this time of the year.

Good morning, Red River Valley!

Barry, or what's left of the tropical depression just off to the east, will continue to have a minor impact on the region today. The forecast calls for a 20% chance of showers or thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Expect today to be cloudy with a high near 87 and winds from the northwest at about 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight will be partly cloudy with a low around 74, and winds will shift to come from the southeast. With Barry gone and warmer air from the south coming into the region, Tuesday will be partly sunny with a high near 94 and a heat index value of about 107.

So, enjoy the break from the heat again today because come Tuesday summer is back on. Have a great Monday!

Klark Byrd is the managing editor of The Paris News and the editor of Paris Life Magazine. He resides in Paris with his wife, Krystle, and their three children, Charlie, Annalise and Willow.

