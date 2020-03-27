Paris police responded to a security check in the 500 block of Polk Street at 9:16 p.m. Thursday, where it was reported that two men were seen with flashlights around a vacant house.
When the complainant confronted the men, one ran off while the other one came toward the complainant, police were told. The complainant reported the suspect produced a small hatchet and swung it at him before also leaving the area.
No one was injured, and the suspect has not yet been identified. The investigation continues.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 86 calls for service.
