Paris police found Terry Elrod in the 1500 block of Lamar Avenue and arrested him on an outstanding warrant for his arrest out of Red River County for failure to comply with sex offender registration. Elrod was taken to Lamar County Jail, where he remained this morning without a set bond, according to online records.
Police also located Whittney Nelson in the 2100 block of 40th St. SE and took her into custody on an outstanding warrant out of Lamar County Sheriff’s Office for abandon/endanger child criminal negligence. Nelson was taken to the county jail. Online records this morning showed she remained there without a set bond.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 116 calls for service and arrested two people Thursday.
