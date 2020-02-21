LUTHERAN
Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church LCMS
Morning worship at Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church begins at 10 a.m. Pastor Naveen Nischal will present the message. Bible study follows the church service at 11 a.m.
Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church is at 3180 Clarksville Street, Paris, TX 75460. For more information, call 903-249-1041 or email nnishal@gmailcom.
Grace Lutheran Church, LCMS
Divine service at Grace Lutheran Church, LCMS, begins at 9 a.m. with Sunday school and Bible class following at 10:30 a.m.
The Sacrament of Holy Communion is celebrated every Sunday.
This Sunday, the sermon text is based on Luke 18:31-43 and it is titled “God SpeakThe Loft@123s, But Do You Understand?”
Matins is set for 9 a.m. Wednesdays, followed by Bible study at 10 a.m.
Lent begins with the observance of Ash Wednesday, Feb. 26. Servcie is set for 7 p.m., , with the imposition of ashes and Holy Communion.
Listen to Pastor Byrd’s latest sermon on KPLT 1490/96.3 on Sunday mornings at 8:30 a.m.
Grace Lutheran Church is at 739 19th St. S.E. Call 903-784-3753 or visit graceluthparistx.com, or follow on Facebook at facebook.com/graceluthparistx/.
NAZARENE
Paris New Life Church of the Nazarene
This Sunday, Paris New Life Church of the Nazarene, at the intersection of Highways 82 and 196 in Blossom, will host Coffee and Donuts at 9:30 a.m. and Sunday school at 9:45 a.m.
The Morning Celebration is at 10:30 a.m. with Dr. Michael R. Gentry speaking on “Power of Commitment.”
Evening Encounter at 6 p.m. and Wednesday Bible study at 6:30 p.m. is on “Women of the Bible: Rachel.”
Evening services will be held in the fellowship hall.
For more information, call 254-433-9358.
EPISCOPAL
Holy Cross Episcopal Church
The Sunday schedule at Holy Cross Episcopal Church includes worship services at 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. with Holy Eucharist
Christian Education of all ages meets Sunday at 9:30 a.m. Youth group meets at 4:30 p.m.
On Wednesday, Holy Eucharist with anointing is at 5:30 p.m., followed by evening class at 6:15 p.m.
Holy Cross Episcopal Church, is at 400 S. Church St. For more information, call 903-784-6194 or email office@holycrossparis.com.
