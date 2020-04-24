Mobile testing for Covid-19 will be done at JPHarvey Motors in Clarksville on April 27 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Screenings will be conducted to see if any symptoms are present for the virus. Symptoms include a fever or chills, fatigue, shortness of breath, nausea, loss of taste or smell and nasal congestion.
To register, call 512-883-2700. Online registration is currently disabled.
