Edith Pauline Hyatt, 91, of Brookston, died at 1:47 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, at Brentwood Terrace Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center.
Funeral services are set for 10 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, in the chapel of Fry & Gibbs Funeral Home, with the Rev. Buddy Barnett and the Rev. Brad Crosswhite officiating. Private burial will follow in Pleasant Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home. Fry & Gibbs Funeral Home has charge of the arrangements.
Pauline was born on Dec. 15, 1928, in Brookston, to Dewey and Maggie Helms Ausmus Sr. She graduated from Petty Schools and worked many jobs over her lifetime including owning her own dress shop and alterations business. Mrs. Hyatt retired from Campbell Soup Company. She was a member of Maxey Baptist Church.
Pauline married Eugene Hyatt on Oct. 25, 1975. He died on Nov. 15, 1998.
Survivors include her three sons, Ronald Edward Hostetler and wife, Carolyn, of Reno, Jerry Alan Hostetler, of Sumner and Benzy Carl Hostetler and wife, Debbie Jo, of Sumner; six grandchildren, Edward Hostetler and wife, Christina, Evette Rodriguez and husband, Cliff, Josh Alan Hostetler and wife, Catherine, Jason Hostetler and wife, Shannon, Mandy Nicole Hostetler, and Brady Carl Hostetler; many great-grandchildren; and two brothers, Dewey Ausmus Jr., of Brookston and Willie Dee Ausmus, of Paris.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene Hyatt; her parents, Dewey and Maggie Ausmus; two brothers, Verdell Ausmus and wife, Mollie and Virgil Ausmus and wife, Merle; the father of her children, Benjamin Hostetler; and two sisters-in-law, Nina Ausmus and Mary Ausmus.
Pallbearers will be Donnie Crutchfield, Wesley Brown, Jeremy Crutchfield, Paul Brown, Charles Ausmus and Gary Hyatt. Honorary pallbearers are Brady Hostetler, Edward Hostetler, Josh Hostetler, Jason Hostetler, Logan Parsons and Jared Bolin.
Memorials may be made to one’s favorite charity.
Online condolences may be made to the Hostetler/Hyatt family by visiting fry-gibbs.com.
