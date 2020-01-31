New Birth Baptist Church, 2505 W. Campbell St., will hold “A Night of Love” at 6 p.m. Saturday. The event will celebrate Chozen’s fourth anniversary as well as Branderious’ 35th birthday.
Special guests at the event will be the Greater Starlight Singers of Shreveport, Louisiana.
All guests will be asked to render an “A” selection.
The event is sponsored by Bishop S.E. Evans and Regina Williams.
On Sunday, New Birth Baptist will hold a service of love for the Ethel Davis family, who lost everything in a fire.
The event is set for 3 p.m. Special guests are the Rev. S.L. Harris, pastor and founder of Redeem Outreach Ministry. Evans and Williams are sponsors of the event.
