Joe Sterling Bybee, of Blossom, Texas, passed away at his home on July 10, 2020, at the age of 90.
Bright-Holland Funeral Home has scheduled graveside services for 10 a.m. on Monday, July 13, at Knights of Honor Cemetery, in Blossom, with the Rev. Mike Fortenberry officiating. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday at the funeral home.
Joe was born on March 17, 1930, to Sytha Ann Stuart Bybee and Sterling Price “Bob” Bybee, of the Jennings Community. He was of the Methodist faith.
Joe attended school at Reno, Paris High School, Cisco Junior College, and Midwestern University in Wichita Falls. He served in the United States Air Force from 1947 to 1951 and was stationed in Alaska and Montana. In 1950, he married Betty Glover of Blossom. They were married 48 years before her death in 1998.
After service days Joe worked for Southwestern Bell and AT&T for 34 years, 20 of these in Paris helping maintain the old mechanical switching system and installing the computerized system that replaced it. The day after retirement, Sister Mary Eustace hired him to take care of the St. Joseph’s Hospital telephone systems and computer lines. For 20 years he worked for both Paris hospitals.
Preceding him in death are his wife, Betty; his parents; and an infant great-grandchild, Alexander Joe Henry.
In 1999, Joe married Carol Hale Dandridge, of Paris. They have had 20 years together.
Joe’s two children are Lynn Goodman and husband, Jerry, of Grapevine and Dell Bybee, of Blossom. His grandchildren are Kelly Henry and husband, Brad, of Friendswood, Casey Goodman and wife, Reagan, of Rogers, Arkansas, Nikki Goodale and husband, Wade, of Paris, Jodie Welch and husband, Aaron, of Detroit and Heather Wicks and husband, Gary, of Paris. Great-grandchildren include Grace Henry, Evelyn Henry, Colin Miller, Audrey Goodman, Lilly Goodale, Laney Welch, Serenity Payne, Mackenzie Wicks, Corbin Waldroup and Hyleigh Wicks.
Joe’s extended family includes children, Crista Burzynski and husband, Steve, of Round Rock, Suzanne and Kevin Masterson, of Seattle and Amanda Clark and husband, Joe, of Sulphur Springs. The grandchildren are David Burzynski and wife, Carla, Josh Burzynski, Hannah Burzynski, Hayley Masterson, Keelan Masterson, Ruth Clark and Joseph Clark; and one great-grandchild, Matthew Burzynski.
Joe was a loving and steadfast man to this large family and a helpful friend to many. The family wishes to thank family and friends for their many acts of kindness and On Call Hospice for their special care during this time.
If desired, donations may be made to Blossom United Methodist Church, P. O. Box 337, Blossom, TX 75416.
Honorary casket bearers will be Aaron Welch, Wade Goodale, Casey Goodman, Gary Wicks, Brad Henry and Joe Clark.
To leave a message or tribute for the family please visit brighthollandfuneralhome.com.
