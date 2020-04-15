Justin Colt Graves, 32, of Powderly, passed away on Sunday, April 12, 2020, at Paris Regional Medical Center, with his family by his side.
Bright-Holland Funeral Home has scheduled services for 2 p.m. on Thursday, April 16, at the Lamar County Fairgrounds, 570 E. Center Street, with Wade White, Duane Hamil and Paul Allen officiating. Burial will follow at Red Hill Cemetery. The family received friends from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home.
Justin was born on Dec. 19, 1987, in Paris. At five months of age he was diagnosed with Spinal Muscular Atrophy, Type I (Werdnig-Hoffman). He was given two years to live, but Justin’s will to live and thirst for life would prove them wrong. From birth on his blue eyes have lit up every room and became his special way to communicate.
He loved everything about life, his momma most, then his sisters, Jimmy, and later his nieces and nephew. He never met a stranger and had friends everywhere.
In 2006, he graduated from North Lamar High School. He loved school, rodeos, bull riding, Christmas, DIY shows, and the cooking channel. He never missed a ballgame or event his sisters were involved in or activity at school.
He was a member of The Cowboy Church. On April 7, 2007 Justin was baptized. His love of God and his faith continued to grow, as did his friendship with Wade White. He really loved to sing with Wade.
His family made sure his life was as normal as possible with the help of his special family members (nurses). He enjoyed special family vacations (Disney), state fair, and shopping trips.
Justin was preceded in death by grandparents, James Braswell, Lois Kelly, Herchel Graves and Carolyn Brewer.
Survivors include his parents, Ruth and Jimmy Sisson, of Powderly; sisters, Heather Graves and Jordan Graves, both of Paris; his “brother”, Dustin Williams; his father, Brian Graves, of Paris; grandmother, Beth Braswell, of Coppell; nieces and nephew, Niveyah Graves, Zayden Patterson and Aubree Chavez; a step-brother, Tanner (Jeannie) Sisson; a step-sister, Kayla (Cody) Logsden; step-niece, Ellie Logsden; aunts and uncles, Julie (Dan) Worden, Brenda Perry, Diana (Sam) Mims, Glen (Robyn)Braswell and Larry Sisson; along with other aunts and uncles; his God-parents, Johnny and Tina Halliburton; current and past nurses, Judy Reese, Sonja Wade, Mary Phillips, Dustin Williams, Jennifer Sims, Sheila Evans, Laura Tabangcora, Carolyn Kain, Cynthia Pugh, Amy Milner, Tracy Mallory, Jana Mobley; a very special one, his sister, Jordan; and a very special respiratory therapist, his sister, Heather; along with a plethora of friends.
Casket bearers will be Glen Braswell, Ty Worden, Bayle Worden, Blake Hadley, Paul Allen and Johnny Halliburton. Honorary bearers will be Zayden Patterson, Dustin Williams, Wade White, Eddie Lopez and Larry Sisson.
To leave a message or tribute for the family please visit brighthollandfuneralhome.com.
