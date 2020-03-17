Lamar County courthouse
Photographer Sam Craft took this unusual angle of the historic Lamar County Courthouse, which this year has been the scene of dramatic court cases, county financial triumphs and a battle over the restored building’s roof and window leaks. Sam Craft

6th District Court jury duty canceled

Lamar County District Clerk Shawntel Golden has announced that the jury panel summoned to report to 6th District Court on Wednesday is canceled and jurors need not appear.

For information regarding the summons, call the District Clerk’s office at 903-737-2427.

Klark Byrd is the managing editor of The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6960 or klark.byrd@theparisnews.com.

Tags

Managing Editor

Klark Byrd is the managing editor of The Paris News and the editor of Paris Life Magazine. He resides in Paris with his wife, Krystle, and their three children, Charlie, Annalise and Willow.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.