Joseph Clark Howell Jr., 95, of Sumner passed away on Sunday, July 21, 2019, peacefully, at home with all his family by his side.
Bright-Holland Funeral Home has scheduled graveside services for 1 p.m. on Tuesday, July 23, at Hopewell Cemetery, where he will be laid to rest beside his parents. The Rev. Mark Hutchison will officiate the service. The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday at the funeral home.
J.C. was born on Oct. 24, 1923, in Sumner, Texas, to Joseph Clark Howell Sr. and Clara Lee Marshall Howell.
He lived a very full life. He served his country in World War II from 1944 to 1946 with the United States Army in the Pacific Theater.
J.C. worked for North American Phillip’s Lighting, formerly known as Westinghouse and retired in 1985 after 23 years of service.
He was a member of Mt. Tabor-Sumner United Methodist Church most of his life.
He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Prudence Anne Adams Howell; son, James A. Howell and wife, Sheryl; three grandchildren, James M. Howell and wife, Rosie, Kevin Meserole Jr. and wife, Sarah, and April Thomas and husband, James; seven great-grandchildren, Haley Hawkins, Caden Hawkins, Ty Howell, Remi Howell, Kimber Howell, Justin Meserole and Riley Meserole.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph Clark Howell Sr. and Clara Lee Marshall Howell.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorials be made to the Mt. Tabor-Sumner United Methodist Church, c/o Phil Harris, 628 CR 34450, Sumner, TX 75486.
